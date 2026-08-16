Hajj 2027 applications date changed

ISLAMABAD (August 16, 2026): The date for receiving applications for Hajj 2027 has been changed, with the process now set to begin on August 18 instead of August 17, ARY News reported.

According to sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Hajj applications were initially scheduled to be received from Monday. Applications and payments will be accepted through Habib Bank branches on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sources said the government will stop accepting further applications once the allocated quota is filled.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota for 2027 has been set at 179,210 pilgrims. A 60 percent quota, or 107,526 seats, has been allocated for the government Hajj scheme.

The remaining 40 percent, or 71,684 seats, have been allocated to the private Hajj scheme.

According to the ministry sources, Hajj expenses will be collected from pilgrims in two equal instalments. Pilgrims will have to pay half of the Hajj expenses at the time of submitting their applications.

The applications and payments will be accepted only through Habib Bank, sources added.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia approved the inclusion of Pakistani-origin holders of Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs) in Pakistan’s 2027 Hajj quota, allowing them to perform the pilgrimage under the country’s allocated quota for the first time.

Under the new arrangement, 1% of Pakistan’s total Hajj quota will be reserved for POC holders. This means 1,792 Pakistani-origin POC holders will be eligible to perform Hajj in 2027 under Pakistan’s quota.

POC holders will be able to apply through both the government and private Hajj schemes, according to the new arrangement.

The facility is being introduced for foreign nationals of Pakistani origin who previously held Pakistani citizenship but subsequently surrendered their Pakistani nationality and passport.

However, their participation will be subject to there being no legal or administrative obstacles to the issuance of Saudi visas.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs will publish the detailed terms and conditions for POC holders on its official website. The application process will incorporate the requirements set by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

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