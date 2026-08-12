NA standing committee raises objections Hajj policy 2027-2030

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs on Wednesday raised serious objections to the Hajj Policy for 2027–2030, questioning the purpose of the parliamentary committee if final decisions are made solely by the federal cabinet, ARY News reported.

The meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Religious Affairs was held under the chair of Shagufta Jumani, during which a briefing on the Hajj policy was presented. The committee also reviewed minority welfare funds and the affairs of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in detail.

Committee member Ijaz-ul-Haq pointed out that the four-year Hajj policy was presented to the committee only after it had already been approved by the cabinet.

“If the cabinet has to take all the decisions, what is the need for this Religious Affairs Committee? Just abolish it,” he remarked.

He emphasized that any draft legislation or policy pertaining to religious affairs must be routed through the parliamentary committee before reaching the floor of the parliament.

He also questioned the involvement of Rana Sanaullah and Musadik Malik in Hajj affairs.

Regarding the extension of service granted to the Director-General (DG) of Hajj, the committee criticized that the official had already been granted multiple service extensions in the past.

Former minister Ijaz-ul-Haq stated, “We have now learned that the DG has been given a lifetime service extension.”

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The committee further lambasted the ministry for allocating a 2,000-pilgrim quota to private Hajj operators, noting that some private operators charge pilgrims up to Rs 10 million for Hajj packages. The committee questioned how many pilgrims would be severely affected if a private operator holding a 2,000-person quota mismanaged their operations.