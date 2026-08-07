Pakistan 'revamps' private Hajj system

ISLAMABAD: Private Hajj bookings will no longer be processed solely through private operators and will instead be conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

For the first time, both the government and private Hajj operations will function under the direct oversight of the ministry.

The private Hajj scheme will be managed through the ministry’s official Pak Hajj App, with private Hajj packages, agreements, and all related payments monitored by the ministry.

Sources said that a new digital framework is being introduced in line with Saudi Arabia’s Nusuk Masar system to streamline private Hajj operations.

A one-window system will also be introduced for Hajj-related agreements and payments, aimed at improving transparency and reducing the possibility of fraud.

Under the new arrangement, 25 private Hajj companies in Pakistan will provide services under the supervision of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Pilgrims will be able to select their preferred company from the available packages listed on the Pak Hajj App.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony decided to introduce a major change to the Hajj 2027 application process by designating a single bank to receive applications and process all payments.

According to sources, applicants under both the government and private Hajj schemes would submit their applications and make payments exclusively through Habib Bank Limited (HBL), replacing the previous system under which 16 banks accepted Hajj applications.

The decision covers all financial transactions related to Hajj 2027. Pilgrims would be able to submit applications and deposit Hajj dues either online or through HBL branches using a digital system.

Sources said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and HBL are expected to sign a formal agreement in the coming days.