ISLAMABAD, June 24, 2026: Hajj 2027 registration started online and the numbers came in quick. Ministry of Religious Affairs said more than 51,000 people signed up in just two days, ARY News reported.

According to reports, around 46,000 applications were received through the web portal. The Pak Hajj mobile app got about 5,000 more.

Under the government scheme, 41,000 people registered. For private Hajj packages, around 10,000 signed up.

Province-wise, Punjab’s on top with 24,000. Sindh followed with 16,000. KP had 7,000. Islamabad recorded 3,000. Balochistan’s count is 800. Kashmir 260. Gilgit-Baltistan 77.

Men made up 30,000 of the total. Women were 21,000. The 30 to 48 age group showed up the most, ministry data shows.

Officials also said Hajj operations are paperless now. National IT Board helped digitize the whole process, so no paper forms this time.

The registration drive will keep running across the country, they added. Cost and other details will be released in phase two.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has officially inaugurated the registration process for Hajj 2027, announcing key details of the new policy during a ceremony.

He stated that Hajj registration will be completely free of charge and no registration fee will be collected.

The process will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf confirmed that registration has been made mandatory for both government and private Hajj schemes. He added that applications for Hajj 2027 will not be accepted without prior registration.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf further said that a valid passport is a compulsory requirement for applicants, with a minimum validity period extending until 26 November 2027.

He noted that members of a single family may register jointly, and overseas Pakistanis are also eligible to participate in the registration process.

According to the minister, registration can be completed through designated banks across the country, while an online registration facility has also been introduced for public convenience.

He explained that only after registration will applicants be able to choose between the government and private Hajj schemes.

Also Read: Pakistan introduces new Private Hajj Policy with Major Reforms