ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that registration for Hajj 2027 is continuing without interruption, with more than 80,000 applicants having completed the process so far.

According to official figures released by the ministry, the registered applicants include 47,000 men and 33,000 women. The majority of those who have registered are between 25 and 50 years of age.

The ministry’s data also shows that the registrants include more than 1,000 PhD holders, 17,000 master’s degree holders, 21,000 bachelor’s degree holders, and over 12,000 applicants with intermediate-level education.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs clarified that mandatory registration for Hajj 2027 will remain open throughout the government Hajj scheme. Prospective pilgrims can complete their registration through the official online portal.

Officials said timely registration will play a key role in planning Hajj arrangements and allocating Pakistan’s pilgrimage quota for 2027.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, officially inaugurated the registration process for Hajj 2027, announcing key details of the new policy during a ceremony.

He stated that Hajj registration would be completely free of charge and no registration fee will be collected.

The process would be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf confirmed that registration had been made mandatory for both government and private Hajj schemes. He added that applications for Hajj 2027 will not be accepted without prior registration.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf further said that a valid passport is a compulsory requirement for applicants, with a minimum validity period extending until 26 November 2027.

He noted that members of a single family may register jointly, and overseas Pakistanis are also eligible to participate in the registration process.

According to the minister, registration can be completed through designated banks across the country, while an online registration facility had also been introduced for public convenience.