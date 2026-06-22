Pakistan opens free registration process for Hajj 2027 pilgrims

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has officially inaugurated the registration process for Hajj 2027, announcing key details of the new policy during a ceremony.

He stated that Hajj registration will be completely free of charge and no registration fee will be collected.

The process will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf confirmed that registration has been made mandatory for both government and private Hajj schemes. He added that applications for Hajj 2027 will not be accepted without prior registration.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf further said that a valid passport is a compulsory requirement for applicants, with a minimum validity period extending until 26 November 2027.

He noted that members of a single family may register jointly, and overseas Pakistanis are also eligible to participate in the registration process.

Read more: Pakistan introduces new Private Hajj Policy with Major Reforms

According to the minister, registration can be completed through designated banks across the country, while an online registration facility has also been introduced for public convenience.

He explained that only after registration will applicants be able to choose between the government and private Hajj schemes.

The government has urged intending pilgrims to complete their registration in a timely manner. The federal cabinet has already approved the Hajj Policy 2027, he added.