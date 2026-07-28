ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has urged intending pilgrims for Hajj 2027 to obtain or renew their passports well in advance to avoid delays in the application process.

Ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said the ministry had requested the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to facilitate prospective Hajj pilgrims by expediting passport issuance and renewal.

Following the request, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports directed passport offices across the country to provide special facilitation to intending Hajj pilgrims.

Under the new arrangement, applicants for Hajj 2027 will be allowed to renew their passports before the normal eligibility period.

Muhammad Umar Butt said all applicants must possess a Pakistani passport valid until November 16, 2027, before proceeding to the next stage of the Hajj application process.

Online Hajj registrations cross 308,000 mark for 2027–2030

He emphasized that Hajj 2027 applications will not be accepted without a valid Pakistani passport.

Meanwhile, the registration process for intending pilgrims for Hajj 2027–2030 continues, with online registrations exceeding 340,000.

According to the ministry, around 246,000 applicants have opted for the government Hajj scheme, while 94,000 have registered under the private Hajj scheme.

Province-wise, registrations include 156,000 from Punjab, 100,000 from Sindh, 51,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,000 from Islamabad, 12,000 from Balochistan, 2,600 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 1,200 from Gilgit-Baltistan.