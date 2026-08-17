Hajj 2027: Saudi Arabia updates accommodation rules

Saudi Arabia has introduced updated regulations and classification standards for accommodation facilities that host pilgrims during the Hajj season, as preparations get underway for the 2027 pilgrimage.

The Tourism ministry of Saudi Arabia has also approved a new schedule of violations for accommodation facilities operating in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. The measures are aimed at strengthening oversight, improving operational preparedness and ensuring that facilities meet required standards before welcoming pilgrims.

Ministry spokesperson Nasr Alansari said the revised regulations are intended to enhance the hospitality sector’s regulatory and operational framework while ensuring that accommodation providers are fully prepared to serve pilgrims.

The updated standards address several key areas, including operational readiness, safety, maintenance, continuity of essential services and compliance with established operating requirements. The goal is to ensure pilgrims have access to safe, reliable and well-managed accommodation throughout their stay.

Under the revised classification system, Hajj accommodation facilities will be divided into two categories: economy and first class. Each category will be subject to specific requirements covering the quality and availability of services.

The regulations also set standards for common areas, guest rooms, reception facilities, cleanliness, maintenance and guest services. In addition, accommodation providers will undergo inspections at multiple stages, including before licensing, before beginning operations and during the Hajj operating period.

Read more: Saudi Arabia allows Pakistani-origin POC holders to perform Hajj under 2027 quota

According to the ministry, this multi-stage inspection and monitoring process will help improve compliance, identify shortcomings at an early stage and raise service standards across facilities serving pilgrims.

The ministry described caring for pilgrims as a shared national responsibility with deep historical roots in Saudi Arabia. It said the revised standards are intended to support a safe, comfortable and enriching hospitality experience while reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to serving Hajj pilgrims.

Accommodation operators planning to apply for licences for the 2027 Hajj season have been encouraged to start preparing early. The ministry urged them to complete required maintenance, upgrades and other preparations before submitting their licence applications.