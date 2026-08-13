ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has approved the inclusion of Pakistani-origin holders of Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs) in Pakistan’s Hajj quota for 2027, allowing them to perform the pilgrimage under the country’s allocated quota for the first time.

Under the new arrangement, 1% of Pakistan’s total Hajj quota will be reserved for POC holders. This means 1,792 Pakistani-origin POC holders will be eligible to perform Hajj in 2027 under Pakistan’s quota.

POC holders will be able to apply through both the government and private Hajj schemes, according to the new arrangement.

The facility is being introduced for foreign nationals of Pakistani origin who previously held Pakistani citizenship but subsequently surrendered their Pakistani nationality and passport.

However, their participation will be subject to there being no legal or administrative obstacles to the issuance of Saudi visas.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs will publish the detailed terms and conditions for POC holders on its official website. The application process will incorporate the requirements set by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Read more: NA standing committee raises objections Hajj policy 2027-2030

The ministry has also issued instructions to raise awareness among POC holders about the new facility and the applicable requirements.

POC holders are foreign nationals of Pakistani origin who were previously citizens of Pakistan and are eligible for the Pakistan Origin Card under the relevant rules.

Earlier, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs raised serious objections to the Hajj Policy for 2027–2030, questioning the purpose of the parliamentary committee if final decisions are made solely by the federal cabinet.

The meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Religious Affairs was held under the chair of Shagufta Jumani, during which a briefing on the Hajj policy was presented. The committee also reviewed minority welfare funds and the affairs of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in detail.

Committee member Ijaz-ul-Haq pointed out that the four-year Hajj policy was presented to the committee only after it had already been approved by the cabinet.