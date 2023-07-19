‘Hajj expenses could be slashed by up to 50% next year’

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood revealed on Wednesday that next year’s Hajj expenses could be significantly reduced by up to 50 per cent due to timely measures taken by the government.

Addressing the Pakistan Citizens Forum’s event held to appreciate his unwavering efforts to provide ease and comfort to pilgrims throughout this spiritual journey here in Islamabad Club, the minister emphasised the importance of providing affordable Hajj during inflationary times, considering it a vital service to the pilgrims.

On this occasion, Senator Talha Mahmood expressed his appreciation for the commendable services rendered by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for their generous support in facilitating this year’s Hajj arrangements.

READ: Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

The gathering was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including former Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who served as the guest of honor. Professor Sajjad Qamar, President of Pakistan Citizens Forum, and Secretary Mohsin Khan Abbasi were also present at the occasion.

Senator Talha expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Citizens Forum and stressed the significance of promoting positive messages within society, the state news agency reported. He highlighted his relentless efforts during his two-month tenure to enhance facilities for the pilgrims.

The minister assured the return of surplus funds from pilgrims’ expenses and announced the provision of free medicines worth millions of rupees through pharmaceutical cooperation.

READ: Man who walked from Okara to Makkah performed Hajj



He credited the success of this year’s Hajj to the exemplary arrangements made by the Saudi Arabian government, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, which were widely appreciated.

Senator Talha’s commitment to serving pilgrims was evident as he shared his experience of spending time with common pilgrims without any protocol, attentively addressing their complaints.

He reiterated that no free Hajj was granted to anyone, and measures were taken to put an end to the practice of officials mishandling pilgrims’ funds.