ISLAMABAD: Detailed statistics regarding the participation of female pilgrims under the Government Hajj Scheme 2026 have been released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, ARY News reported.

According to official data, a total of 50,114 women will perform Hajj this year under the government scheme. The overall share of women in the official Hajj quota stands at 43.5 percent.

Region-wise data shows that Karachi leads the country with 13,869 female pilgrims, followed by Lahore with 13,619, and Islamabad with 11,573 women intending to perform Hajj.

In terms of proportion, the Sialkot region recorded the highest female participation rate at 47.8 percent, with a total of 2,412 women selected for Hajj 2026.

From other regions, 4,264 women will travel from Multan, 3,331 from Peshawar, 709 from Quetta, and 337 from the Sukkur region.

In addition, 65,182 male pilgrims from across the country will also perform Hajj this year.

The total government Hajj quota stands at 119,000, which includes pilgrims selected under the main scheme as well as allocations for assistants and hardship cases.

Also Read: Hajj 2026 Operation Starts from Karachi airport

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned that fines of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on anyone transporting holders of any type of visit visa into Makkah during the Hajj season, The Saudi Gazette reported on Thursday.

The ministry stated that the penalties will be enforced from the 1st of Dhu al-Qa’dah (April 19) until the 14th of Dhu al-Hijjah (May 31).

Officials clarified that the fine applies to individuals who transport visit visa holders to Makkah or the holy sites in violation of Hajj regulations.

In addition to the financial penalty, authorities may seek judicial confiscation of the vehicle used in the violation if it is owned by the transporter, an accomplice, or any participant involved.

The ministry urged the public to report violations of Hajj regulations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

It also assured that all reports will remain confidential and that no liability will fall on those reporting violations.