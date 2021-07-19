Hajj sermon: Saudi Imam urges Muslims to create harmony

MECCA: Sheikh Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Balila, imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, who is also a member of the Council of Senior Scholars is delivering the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra.

In his Hajj sermon, Sheikh Bandar urged the Muslims to worship in such a way that Almighty Allah is seeing them.

“Do not call anyone else except Allah for help.” There is no one except Allah to worship, he added.

Sheikh Bandar said difficulties and hardships of life are actually tested for human beings. For every hardship, there is happiness afterward from Allah.

He said that Almighty Allah has said to avoid creating unrest in the world.

If you have believed in Allah, do not be unjust toward others concerning their belongings and do not cause corruption. He urged the Muslims to keep fearing Allah and adopt piety.

Read more: HOLY KAABA ADORNED WITH NEW KISWA IN MAKKAH, SEE VIDEO AND PHOTOS

Amidst strict health measures, sixty thousand pilgrims are converging at Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the main ritual of Hajj “Waqoof-e-Arafat”.

After listening to the Hajj sermon they will perform Dhuhr and Asr prayers together.

After sunset, they will perform the Maghrib and Isha prayers together and will leave for Muzdalifah where they will stay for a night.

They will also collect pebbles from Muzdalifah to perform the ritual of Rammi, the stoning of devil.

After offering Fajr Prayer at Muzdalfa, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.