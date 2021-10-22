Man posing as PM House official ‘loot family in the name of Hajj visas’

ISLAMABAD: A man posing as a Prime Minister (PM) House official has been blamed for looting a family in the name of arranging their visas for Hajj pilgrimage, ARY NEWS reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested the suspect previously in a separate case and during the investigation, it was found that Mustafa Ansari who used to introduce himself as an official in the PM House has looted a family in the name of Hajj visas.

The FIA probe found that the suspect took Rs700,000 from a man for arranging Hajj visas for his 15 member family. He later did not provide Hajj visas and even refused to return the money.

The FIA has registered a case against him in the matter and is also apprising the Saudi authorities regarding the fraud.

On October 12, the FIA’s ​​Anti-Corruption Cell arrested a man accused of taking money from people by posing as a fake officer of the Prime Minister’s House.

According to the FIA, counterfeiter Mustafa Ansari used to rob people by showing himself as a fake section officer deputed at the Prime Minister’s House.

The accused was also the self-proclaimed chairman of the fake party National Peace Council for Inter-Fifth Harmony Pakistan He has also committed fraud in giving office to Pakistan.

According to the FIA, the accused Mustafa Ansari used to take money from the people and issue fake NOCs of green number plates for vehicles on fake letter pads. Official documents have been recovered from the custody of the pseudo officer.

FIA officials told the media that the accused had set up a fake website of the National Peace Council which has been blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) while a party registered in the name of the National Peace Council has also been canceled by the Election Commission.

