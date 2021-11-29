Hajra Yamin’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Hajra Yamin shared a series of pictures on the social media application Instagram and they went viral.

The celebrity is seen posing for the pictures wearing a grey outfit. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding her orange-coloured pet cat.

“So do you choose to love yourself?” the Jalan star asked in the caption.

She has a huge fan base on social media with millions of followers. She keeps the fans updated by sharing pictures of her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes of her projects.

Earlier, the celebrity looked dashing in pictures that saw her wearing a white kurta shalwaar.

She shared her elegant pictures where she was wearing a green outfit.

The actor has worked in many superhit projects namely Teri Raza and Jalan.

Jalan depicts the extent to which a person can go in jealousy and greed. It is the story of two sisters Misha (Areeba Habib) and Nisha (Minal Khan) who are polar opposites.

Yamin played the role of Areej in the drama serial.

