Hajra Yamin stuns in desi glam: See pictures

Actor Hajra Yamin is an absolute desi diva with a touch of glam in her latest pictures going viral on social media sites.

‘Mere Apne’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application on Friday and shared a bunch of new pictures of herself from a recent shoot on the feed. Yamin added a single dove emoji in the caption of the three-picture gallery.

The stunning celebrity exuded elegance in a traditional albeit glam outfit for the daytime look. She wore a floor-length black sleeveless frock with gold embellishments by designer Erum Jamal and paired it with a luxe velvet shawl to go with the chilly weather.

The fashionista kept the look minimalist with little danglers and subtle glam makeup while flaunting her naturally gorgeous curls.

The huge fanbase of the actor on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the now-viral pictures.

Hajra Yamin is followed by over a million users on her official Instagram handle where she shares pictures and videos of herself and her family in addition to her professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently ruling the OTT world with her web series ‘Sevak – The Confessions‘. The show revolves around the true events between 1984 and 2022 when Indian politics got hijacked by Hindutva extremists.

Previously, she has won love and acclaim for her diverse roles in drama serials ‘Teri Raza‘, ‘Jalan‘, and ‘Mere Apne‘.

