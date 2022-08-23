Mere Humsafar: Taijaan strikes a pose with Hala, Hamza

A series of pictures shared by veteran actor Saba Hameed from the sets of ‘Mere Humsafar’ has gone viral on social media.

Taking to her official handle on the photo and video sharing application, everyone’s favourite Saba Hameed aka Taijaan of the trending serial ‘Mere Humsafar’ shared a bunch of pictures with the star cast of the show which are now viral on social media.

Taijaan’s happy clicks with Hamza (Farhan Saeed) and her least favourite Hala (Hania Aamir) have left netizens both excited as well as surprised. Not only the #Halza fans showered immense love on Instagram posts in the form of thousands of likes but also made hilarious comments in reference to their beloved characters.

Have a look at some of the funny comments here:

I love SABA HAMID but not TAIJAN 😂

Chalo finally Tai Jann ne hala ko accept kar hi liya 😂😂 ✌️(Finally Taijaan has accepted Hala) love from India ❤️

Halza 😭❤️

Hamza hala n taijan in parallel world 😂😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍

Love this drama, and Superb acting of SP

Pura duniya ko rula kar ye teeno hass rahai hai, (These three are smiling together after making everyone cry)😂😢

Darlingsss!!!! We are going to miss you Taijaan❤️ lots of love from 🇮🇳

Taijan aab toh hala ko aapna loo, (Taijaan should accept Hala now)😍,,itni innocent bahu aapko phir kabhi nehi milegi, (You will never find a more innocent daughter-in-law)😂❤️🙌

My halza😍❤️

Mere Humsafar will always be a very special drama for us it isn’t just a drama its an emotional ❤

About the show, ‘Mere Humsafar’ is one of the top-watched shows of the season, with millions of YouTube views on each of the episodes. The fanbase of family drama is not limited to Pakistan and tops the trending charts in multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, ‘Mere Humsafar‘ features an ensemble supporting cast to lead pair, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

It airs in prime time every Thursday on ARY Digital.

