Haleem Adil Sheikh approaches PHC for bail in Azadi March cases

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking transit bail in two cases against him relating to PTI’s ‘Azadi March’, ARY News reported.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Sheikh, approached PHC for transit bail to avoid arrest in case he travels out of the province. He appeared before the court in person.

The PHC will hear Sheikh’s bail plea tomorrow.

The PTI leader approached PHC after Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected Sheikh’s plea for protective bail.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up Haleem Adil Sheikh’s plea for protective bail.

As the hearing went underway, the petitioner’s counsel that argued the Sindh government wanted to arrest Sindh opposition leader in a fake case to stop him from appearing before Sindh Assembly’s budget2022-23 session.

To which, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that IHC had already granted protective bail to Sheikh in one such case and could not grant another protective bail to PTI leader.

The IHC rejected Haleem Adil’s protective bail plea and asked him to approach the relevant court.

Previously, the Karachi police had registered two FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges.

Comments