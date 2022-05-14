Haleem Adil Sheikh booked in land grabbing case

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Saturday registered FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges, ARY News reported.

The case was registered against Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2.

The FIR includes land grabbing sections and other charges.

According to the complaint, the PTI leader along with three other persons illegally occupied 40-acres of public land in the Northern Bypass area of Karachi.

امپورٹڈ حکومت کی سہولتکار سندھ حکومت کی جانب سے مجھ پر دہشتگردی کے مقدمات بنائے گئے ہیں مقدمے میں واردات کا جو وقت لکھا ہے اس وقت میں ایک نجی چینل کے شو پر لائیو تھا، سندھ حکومت جو مرضی کرے سندھ کے عوام کی آزادی اب ہم پیپلزپارٹی سے چھین کرلیں گے. روک سکو تو روک لو pic.twitter.com/ro2UVY4QgD — Haleem Adil Sheikh (@HaleemAdil) May 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Haleem Adil Sheikh was booked in another case under the terrorism act.

The case was registered at Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station under sections related to terrorism, attempted murder and other threat to kill.

The FIR was registered by government officer Abdul Waleed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh opposition leader had been imprisoned for one and a half months in multiple cases in 2021 for interference in official affairs, insurrection and aerial firing.

One of the two cases pertains to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive while the other was related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.

