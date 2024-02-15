Haleem Adil Sheikh: PTI leader released from prison

Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released from Central Jail Karachi after spending over five months behind bars in cases pertaining to May 9 riots and land grabbing, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI Sindh chief’s release order was issued after he obtained bail in dozens of cases from different courts. Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested on 30th August 2023 from outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) after he arrived at the court, seeking bail to prevent the arrest aftermath of the 9th May riots.

On the occasion of his release, PTI workers were also present outside the Central Jail Karachi

PTI Sindh Spokesman said that Haleem Adil Sheikh has obtained bail in all 40 cases registered in different police stations on charges of land grabbing and the May 9 riots.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also contested the elections from NA-238 from behind bars and finished as runner-up with 36875 votes. The seat is won by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Sadiq Iftikhar with 54884 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senior PTI leadership, including former lawmakers, have been booked across the country for ‘resorting to arson and violence’ during their protests against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Read More: Court orders release of PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh

Earlier on January 31, a local court in Karachi ordered the release of Haleem Adil Sheikh in cases pertaining to the May 9 riots – wherein military installations were attacked following party founder Imran Khan’s arrest.

The court ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs200,000.