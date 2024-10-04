web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 4, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Halle Bailey, DDG break up months after welcoming baby boy

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

American rapper and YouTuber DDG has announced his break-up from actor-singer Halle Bailey, less than a year after the former couple welcomed their first child.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In an official statement shared on his Instagram stories, in the early hours of Friday, DDG, 26, announced that Halle Bailey, 24, and he have decided to go their separate ways, after three years of relationship.

“Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he announced. “The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best part forward for both of us.”

He continued, “I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”

halle bailey, ddg, breakup

Concluding the statement, he penned, “As we focus on our individual journeys and roles as co-parents, we cherished the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support.”

Also Read: Cardi B files for divorce from Offset – AGAIN!

‘The Little Mermaid’ actor is yet to comment on the matter.

It is to be noted here that Bailey and the ‘I’m Geekin’ rapper first sparked relationship rumours in December 2021 and they went public with their romance in mid-2022.

The duo welcomed their son, Halo, in December last year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.