Halle Bailey, DDG break up months after welcoming baby boy

American rapper and YouTuber DDG has announced his break-up from actor-singer Halle Bailey, less than a year after the former couple welcomed their first child.

In an official statement shared on his Instagram stories, in the early hours of Friday, DDG, 26, announced that Halle Bailey, 24, and he have decided to go their separate ways, after three years of relationship.

“Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he announced. “The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best part forward for both of us.”

He continued, “I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”

Concluding the statement, he penned, “As we focus on our individual journeys and roles as co-parents, we cherished the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support.”

‘The Little Mermaid’ actor is yet to comment on the matter.

It is to be noted here that Bailey and the ‘I’m Geekin’ rapper first sparked relationship rumours in December 2021 and they went public with their romance in mid-2022.

The duo welcomed their son, Halo, in December last year.