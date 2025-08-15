Halle Berry hits back at ex-husband David Justice’s ‘not motherly’ remark

Hollywood diva Halle Berry clapped back at her ex-husband, baseball outfielder David Justice, after he called her not ‘motherly’ enough to have kids.

For the unversed, David Justice recently revealed the shocking reason for his divorce from Halle Berry, after only three years of marriage, saying he was keen on starting a family but did not find the actor ‘motherly’ enough for his children, as she would not ‘cook and clean’ like his mother used to do.

Days after, as she celebrated her 59th birthday with her current partner, musician Van Hunt, the mother of two seemingly took a dig at her first husband, through the caption of her Instagram dump.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” she wrote alongside the 10-slide carousel post, featuring some glimpses of her tropical vacation, to celebrate her final birthday, before entering her 60s next year.

Notably, Berry’s marriage to baseball player David Justice, whom she had met at a celebrity game in 1992, lasted for three years before they parted ways in 1996.

She was then married to Grammy-nominated R&B singer Eric Benét for a couple of years. In her third marriage, the ‘Catwoman’ actor was married to French actor Olivier Martinez for two years and shared a son with him.

Moreover, Berry also shares an elder daughter with her former partner, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.