Halle Berry teases marriage plans with longtime partner Van Hunt

Thursday, June 5, 2025
Web Desk
Hollywood diva Halle Berry has spilt her fourth marriage plans with longtime partner, American musician Van Hunt.

In their latest talk show appearance, Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt, 55, revealed that he has already proposed to the 58-year-old actor, and is waiting for a yes from her.

“So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see. It’s just out there floating,” he said. “You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

To which Berry, who had been married thrice previously, and has been in a relationship with Hunt since 2020, responded, “Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.”

“But I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she hinted. “I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Notably, Berry’s first marriage was with baseball player David Justice, whom she had met at a celebrity game in 1992, and they tied the knot the following year. The couple parted ways in 1996. She was then married to Grammy-nominated R&B singer Eric Benét for a couple of years. In her third marriage, the ‘Catwoman’ actor was married to French actor Olivier Martinez for two years and shared a son with him.

Berry also shares an elder daughter with her former partner, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

