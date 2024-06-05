Halsey reveals secret health struggles with new song

American pop singer Halsey revealed battling with a secret illness as she announced the release of her new song ‘The End’.

American vocalist Halsey, 29, who has been quite open about her health battles in the past as well, turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, to announce the release of her new single ‘The End’, an upcoming album and also hinted at the Lupus diagnosis.

In the video, captioned with, “Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album,” Halsey shared, “I feel like an old lady,” as she sat on a couch, massaging her legs in apparent pain.

“I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to redo my 20s in my 30s,” she added.

While the singer did not clearly mention the Lupus diagnosis, she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the post, while foreign news outlets also suggested that she made a donation to these two organizations.

Reps for Halsey did not immediately respond to requests for a comment on the matter.

The first song from her album is called ‘The End’ and it is out now.

