Hamas calls on Iran not to target neighboring countries but affirms its right to self-defence

CAIRO: The Palestinian Iran-aligned militant group Hamas has called on Iran to not target neighbouring countries, while ​still reaffirming Tehran’s right to respond to the U.S.-Israeli ‌attacks.

This is the first time the group has publicly commented on Iranian policies. It has expressed solidarity with Iran during the ​war but appeared to steer clear from threatening any ​retaliatory actions so far.

“While the group affirms Iran’s ⁠right to respond to this aggression by all available ​means in accordance with international norms and laws, it calls ​upon our brothers in Iran not to target neighboring countries,” it said.

It also called on all countries in the region and international organizations ​to immediately stop the war.

Israel and Hamas agreed on ​a ceasefire in Gaza that went into effect in October, but ‌there ⁠have been regular outbreaks of violence since then. While Israeli attacks on Gaza declined at the beginning of the war with Iran, they have since begun to rise.

The Lebanese Iran-aligned ​Hezbollah, meanwhile, opened ​fire on ⁠Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader at the start ​of the war. Israel has since then ​pounded Lebanon ⁠and targetted the group.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, which launched a military campaign against ships they perceived as affiliated with Israel in ⁠the Red ​Sea during the war in ​Gaza, have also expressed strong solidarity with Tehran.

They have not yet threatened ​to resume attacks.