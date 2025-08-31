Hamas confirms death of its leader Mohammed Sinwar

The Palestinian group Hamas confirmed on Saturday the death of its Gaza military chief Mohammad Sinwar, a few months after Israel said it killed him in a strike in May.

Hamas did not provide details on Sinwar’s death but published pictures of him along with other group leaders, describing them as “martyrs”.

Mohammad Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Islamist faction’s chief, who co-masterminded the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and whom Israel had killed in combat a year later.

He was elevated to the top ranks of the group after the death of the brother.

His confirmed death would leave his close associate Izz al-Din Haddad, who currently oversees operations in northern Gaza, in charge of Hamas’ armed wing across the whole of the enclave.

Meanwhile, two Israeli soldiers killed and 13 wounded in fierce fighting with al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza City’s Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, as four soldiers reported missing.

Fierce battles, accompanied by airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, are taking place in Gaza City’s outer neighborhoods as Israel attempts to occupy the city, Israeli media reported.

Intense fighting reported as Israeli forces try to advance into the area.

Israeli media described the fighting as one of the most serious since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli military has imposed a publication ban until further notice, it said.

The media reported that the army launched extensive search operations amid growing concerns that some of the missing soldiers may have fallen into the hands of Hamas.

“We remind those who forget, death or capture,” Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades wrote on Telegram, coinciding with reports of an ambush.