Hamid Ismail Foundation, Malala Fund, and Oxford Pakistan Programme Unite to Empower Pakistan’s Top Talent at Oxford University

KARACHI, September 5th, 2024: The Hamid Ismail Foundation is continuing its impactful mission to support Pakistani students in their pursuit of higher education at top global institutions. This year, the Foundation is proud to announce a new scholarship for Ayeda Hamed, a Princeton graduate who will pursue an M.Phil. in Development Studies at Oxford.

Ayeda’s research will focus on economic development policy solutions for South Asia, aligning with the Foundation’s commitment to fostering educational excellence and contributing to Pakistan’s progress.

The Malala Fund has partnered with the Hamid Ismail Foundation to co-sponsor this scholarship, underscoring a shared dedication to empowering young women and advancing education in underrepresented regions. Additionally, the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) will provide crucial support to Ayeda Hamed, facilitating her academic journey and amplifying her impact.

“Education is the foundation upon which nations rise. It is the key to unlocking potential, fostering innovation, and driving progress. Through these scholarships, we are not just supporting individual dreams; we are investing in the future of Pakistan. By empowering talented young minds with the opportunity to pursue higher education, we are cultivating the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and changemakers. Our goal is to ensure that no brilliant mind is left behind due to financial constraints, because the future of our nation depends on the education and empowerment of its youth,” said Hamid Ismail, President of Hamid Ismail Foundation.

Ayeda Hamed joins an esteemed group of scholars supported by the Hamid Ismail Foundation, Malala Fund, and OPP, reflecting the significant strides these organizations are making in transforming educational opportunities for talented Pakistani students.

About the Hamid Ismail Foundation

The Hamid Ismail Foundation (HIF) is a philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering the youth of Pakistan through education, skill development, and community welfare initiatives. With a mission to create sustainable opportunities for individuals from underserved communities, the Foundation provides scholarships, vocational training, and mentorship programs designed to uplift the next generation of leaders and innovators. By investing in education and personal growth, the Hamid Ismail Foundation aims to drive positive change, foster social development, and contribute to the long-term progress of Pakistan.