Hamid Raza resigns as Secretary Information of TTAP

LAHORE: Chairman Sunni Ittehad Counci (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the post of secretary information of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan(TTAP), ARY News reported.

He resigned from the post after a hurriedly called meeting of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Talking about his resignation, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said he stepped down as Secretary of Information in accordance with party instructions.

He further said that they stood with the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and would continue to stand by him.

The decision has been informed to the spokesperson of the TTAP, Akhunzada Hussain.

Earlier on September 12, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC’s) attempt to render parliamentary committees dysfunctional through mass resignations failed, despite following the directives of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

According to sources, the National Assembly Speaker rejected the move and ordered that standing committee meetings be held as per schedule, sources said on Friday.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, despite resignations from 52 members of the Sunni Ittehad Council, the required quorum for committee meetings remains intact. Another 24 members of the party have not yet submitted resignations.

The matter resurfaced after Faisal Amin Gandapur and Aniqah Mehdi submitted their resignations. However, the Secretariat declined to accept photocopied resignations, ruling them invalid.

Sources further revealed that the Speaker turned down a government request to accept the resignations, ensuring continuity in parliamentary proceedings.

Sources further revealed that 25 Sunni Ittehad Council MNAs have not stepped down, including Saleem Rehman, Suhail Sultan, Muhammad Basheer, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Atif, Khawaja Shiraz, Mahmood Zulfiqar Ali, Naseem Ali Shah, Sher Afzal Khan, Usama Ahmed Mela, Ghulam Muhammad, Riaz Fatyana, and Sher Ali Arbab.

Notably, on August 26, 2025, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan directed party lawmakers to resign from all parliamentary committees, his sister, Aleema Khan.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting her brother, Khan said that the former prime minister directed PTI lawmakers to quit all standing committees of the National Assembly.

