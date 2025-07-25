Hammad Azhar announces surrender before court in May 9 cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has announced his decision to surrender before the court in connection with the cases registered against him pertaining to the events of May 9.

In a message shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Hammad Azhar expressed gratitude to those who offered condolences and attended his father’s funeral, saying, “I am deeply thankful to all who stood with us in this time of grief.”

Azhar noted, “I am the only son of my parents, brother to three sisters, and father to two young children.”

میں اپنی اور اپنے خاندان کی طرف سے ان ہزاروں ساتھیوں کا شکر گزار ہوں جنھوں نے میرے والد کے جنازے میں اور قران خوانی میں شرکت کی اور ان لاکھوں افراد کا بھی جنھوں نے افسوس کے پیغامات بجھوائے اور ان کی مغفرت کے لیے دعا کی۔ تمام سیاسی جماعتوں کے قائدین جنھوں نے ان کی یاد میں میں… — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 25, 2025

Reflecting on his family’s pain, he added, “It is my family, particularly my mother, who have endured the brunt of this ordeal over the past two years, far more than I have.”

He further said, “In this moment of sorrow, I wish to remain by my family’s side and support my mother.”

Declaring his innocence, Azhar maintained that he has been unfairly targeted in fabricated cases, which, in his words, “have no basis or legal standing.”

He vowed to challenge the charges through the legal system, stating, “I will approach the court to contest these false cases and seek justice.”

It is to be noted that Hammad Azhar ended his hiding and emerged on the scene after death of his father senior politician Mian Azahr.