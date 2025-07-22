Former Punjab governor Mian Muhammad Azhar passes away at 83

LAHORE: Mian Muhammad Azhar, a seasoned politician and former Governor of Punjab passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83 after a lengthy illness, according to family sources.



Mian Muhammad Azhar was the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar.

Mian Muhammad Azhar was born in 1942 and was a leading figure in Pakistan’s political arena. He held the position of Governor of Punjab from 1990 to 1993, and served multiple terms as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA). He also acted as the Mayor of Lahore from 1987 to 1990, and had a major impact on shaping municipal management during his tenure.

Mian Azhar founded the Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) and served as founder and first president of the party, which appeared in the early 2000s. He afterwards joined PTI in 2011 and was again elected to the National Assembly in 2024 from NA-129 Lahore-XIII.

Apart from politics, Mian Azhar was a tycoon and the CEO of Afco Steel Industries, which is known to be one of the leading steel manufacturing firms of Pakistan. Besides politics and business, he also held the position as President of the Pakistan Football Federation from 1990 to 2003, fostering the development of sports in the country along with his political engagements and business activities.

The death of Mian Muhammad Azhar has been expressed widely in political circles, with expressions of admiration and respect widespread for his long service to the nation.

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah has expressed grief over the death of Mian Muhammad Azhar. He said Miaz Azhar was a gentle person and had remained a close companion of Mian Muhammaz Nawaz Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah, in his statement, said that Hammad Azhar must be allowed to come to the funeral of his father, despite his being a fugitive for political reasons.

He made noteworthy contributions to management of the government, party leadership, and developing industries, which have created a lasting impact.

Family is likely to announce funeral arrangements soon. Political leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend the memorial rites to pay their respects to the former Punjab Governor.