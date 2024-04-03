‘Will not leave PTI’: Hammad Azhar asserts to stand with PTI founder

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has said that he will not leave the party and will stand with party founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, the PTI leader said that fabricated news were being spread regarding him in the last 10 months.

It is pertinent to mention that Hammad Azhar was among the several PTI leaders who went into hiding following the May 9 riots last year when protesters took to the streets after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from court premises.

These cases against him span across various cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, raising questions about the extent of the legal entanglement faced by the PTI leader.

The PTI leader claimed that the authorities were threatening his family including his married sisters and father.

He alleged that the police had misbehaved with his sisters during raids as he was hiding from the police, saying that his business and properties were damaged by the police.

Azhar went on to add that his father was told that raids would be conducted on his sisters’ houses if he did not surrender before the police.

According to Azhar, the Peshawar High Court had approved his transit bail in cases related to the May 9 riots.

He announced to file a contempt of court against the inspector general of Punjab police for allegedly lying about the cases registered against him.

According to the PTI leader, the IG Punjab had misrepresented the facts about the number of cases registered against him.

When asked by the court, the IG police resorted to falsehood in the court as the total cases registered against him were 51 while he told the could that there were 23 case against him, Azhar said.