Hammad Azhar clarifies over fuel crisis in country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday refuted reports of the fuel crisis, saying the country has enough stock of petroleum products for over a month.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister rejected the reports that appeared in a section of media that the country is left with five day stock of petroleum products.

While rebutting the articles published in some newspapers the minister said: ” This is fake and contrary to the facts.”

“The country has diesel and petrol stocks of more than one month. This is the highest stocks cover since many years,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the nation, unveiled a relief package for the nationals including the reduction in petrol prices, power tariff, tax exemptions for the IT sector and others.

