Hammad Azhar denies heated exchange with Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday rejected media reports of a heated exchange between him and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak over gas shortage during Thursday’s meeting of the PTI parliamentary party.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the defence minister talked about new gas connections in his constituency and was satisfied when he briefed him on the issue.

“Pervez Khattak is our elder brother and has right to say anything. The PTI is a democratic party where everyone can talk openly. This is not a party where seniors hush up if a child walks in on them,” he said.

Hammad said our gas reserves are depleting, stressing the need for looking for various options to meet the domestic energy requirements.

Also Read: Pervez Khattak, Hammad Azhar exchange heated words over gas crisis: sources

He said the incumbent government has introduced historic reforms in various sectors, including energy, to take the country forward. The process of reforms will continue in months and years to come to ensure sustainable development, he said.

He pointed out that the government is focusing on improving the power transmission system. 70 to 80 per cent electricity will be produced using indigenous resources by 2030 as construction work on ten dams has started, he added.

A heated exchange reportedly took place between Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar over gas crisis during PTI’s parliamentary party meeting on Thursday.

Reports said that Khattak criticised Hammad over the shortage of gas in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments