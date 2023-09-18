Hammad Shoaib shows off his moves on SRK’s ‘Chaleya’

Actor-dancer Hammad Shoaib flaunted his effortless dance moves acing the hook step of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s new song ‘Chaleya’ from his recently-released film ‘Jawan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star Hammad Shoaib truly defines what it means to ‘eat it all and leave no crumbs’ as he killed it at yet another viral dance routine, this time with the trending Bollywood song ‘Chaleya’, which captured the attention of the viewers for the simple yet smashing choreography and crackling chemistry of King Khan with his heroine Nayanthara.

Sharing the reel on his Instagram handle earlier this week, the celebrity captioned, “Jawan movie fever is so high…🔥 That I couldn’t resist myself dancing to this trending song “Chaleya” ❤️🔥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1)

The now-viral dance reel was watched by more than 1.5 million users on the gram, who showered their love for the celebrity in the form of likes and praised his smooth moves and handsome looks in the comments sections.