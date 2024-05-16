Shehram is an alpha male and I aspire to be one: Hamza Ali Abbasi

A-list actor Hamza Ali Abbasi says he aspires to be a true gentleman like his character Shehram from the on-air serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

During his recent public outing at a premiere night, Hamza Ali Abbasi spoke about his character Shehram, which has been winning hearts and acclaim all across.

“Shehram is the true gentleman; probably more kind than how it should be,” he quipped. “But [on a serious note, I believe in the fact] that Allah always favours those who are good to others.”

When asked if Shehram is ‘too gentle’ to be called an alpha male, the actor retaliated by saying, “Alpha males are supposed to be gentle. They are supposed to be the most gentle people especially towards their women and families.”

Upon being called an alpha male like his character, Abbasi added, “Shehram definitely is and I aspire to be one. I hope so I am.”

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan after a decade.

Meanwhile, the ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

