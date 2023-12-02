Hamza Ali Abbasi tops social media trends with ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ unveil

A-list actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his comeback project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ topped social media trends after his character from the enchanting drama serial was unveiled. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv On Friday evening, the makers finally treated the eager fans to the first look of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is set to grace the TV screens once again, after several years, in the upcoming serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) Moreover, the mega-serial is all the more special as Abbasi is set to reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan on screen, after a decade, giving millions of fans all the more reason to celebrate.

Thousands of these fans turned to the micro-blogging site X, to share their reactions and excitement for the play and to see the actor back on screen after all these years.

Apart from the two, the ensemble star cast of the serial features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Notably, Qasim Ali Mureed, the mastermind who gave hits like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Gali’ and the movie ‘Tich Button’, helmed the direction of the drama serial, while, Rida Bilal, who has writing credits for the acclaimed serial ‘Khudgarz’, penned the script.

Next Level Entertainment (Sinf-e-Aahan, Do Bol) of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

The serial is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

