Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Star couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan marked their 5th wedding anniversary with an intimate celebration.

Former actor Naimal Khawar Khan turned to her Instagram handle on Monday morning, with pictures from their private celebrations, on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary.

“5 years today! Allahumdollilah,” she wrote in the caption of the joint post, which sees the two, twinning in their white outfits, as they posed with each other and an anniversary cake on their special day.

Millions of their fans as well as the entertainment fraternity reacted to the now-viral pictures with likes and warm anniversary wishes for their favourite celebrity couple.

For the unversed, A-list actor Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with fellow actor Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019 and the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Mustafa Abbasi in the following year.

On the acting front, showbiz heartthrob made a comeback on the TV screens earlier this year, after a long hiatus. He co-starred with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan in the latest hit ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.