Hamza Ali Abbasi performs Umrah with family

A-list actor Hamza Ali Abbasi completed the Umrah pilgrimage with his wife Naimal Khawar Khan and their son Mustafa Abbasi.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Days after celebrating her 30th birthday with intimate celebrations, Hamza Ali Abbasi performed the Umrah pilgrimage with his wife Naimal Khawar and their only son, three-year-old Mustafa, over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the former actor and celebrity wife shared a picture of the family from Masjid-al-Haram. “Allhumdollilah (praise be to God),” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Later, she also turned to stories, sharing glimpses of their time in the holy city of Makkah.

Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Khan and her adorable family in the comments section. Showbiz A-lister and close friend of the couple, Maya Ali and producer duo Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz were among others who wished them on the spiritual journey and requested for prayers.

For the unversed, ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with co-actor Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019 and the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

Momina Iqbal performs Umrah with brother