29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 20, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Hamza Ali Abbasi performs Umrah with family

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A-list actor Hamza Ali Abbasi completed the Umrah pilgrimage with his wife Naimal Khawar Khan and their son Mustafa Abbasi.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Days after celebrating her 30th birthday with intimate celebrations, Hamza Ali Abbasi performed the Umrah pilgrimage with his wife Naimal Khawar and their only son, three-year-old Mustafa, over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the former actor and celebrity wife shared a picture of the family from Masjid-al-Haram. “Allhumdollilah (praise be to God),” she wrote in the caption.

Later, she also turned to stories, sharing glimpses of their time in the holy city of Makkah.

Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Khan and her adorable family in the comments section. Showbiz A-lister and close friend of the couple, Maya Ali and producer duo Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz were among others who wished them on the spiritual journey and requested for prayers.

For the unversed, ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with co-actor Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019 and the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

Momina Iqbal performs Umrah with brother

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.