Momina Iqbal’s husband pens an emotional note on his latest social media post for his newlywedded wife.

In his recent Instagram post, Hamza Habib posted an emotional note for his wife. He posted an album of images from their baraat event. The carousel also includes the couple’s intimate photoshoot as well.

In the caption of the post, Habib noted a detailed caption for his wife, “I don’t know what to say and how to express who’s Momina for me. Momina is MY WIFE. I not only gave her my name, though I named my entire life after her, but you also come first, no matter what the situation is or whoever is involved. You made me complete, you made my life, I can never thank my Allah for blessing me with you.”

He continued with his caption, and stated, “Momina might be a star to world but for me My Wife is a very innocent and pure soul who thinks for everyone, who cares for everyone who sacrifices her happiness for others, who is very cute, very childish, get happy just for little things.No one in my life can understand me but you know who is me, your love is enough for me to spend rest of my life happily, Till now i’m not able to believe in my fortune that i found a true love in this world whom i was craving for. Ap hansti ho tw lagta h sara jahan khush h aur ap udas hti ho tw lagta h sara jahan udas h, ap meri kul-kayinaat hain, ap hain tw sab h ap nahi tw kuch nhi.”

Whilst he became more emotional, he further stated, “Ap wo aurat hain jisy aurat kehlany ka haq h har ikhlaqi lehaz sy.ap bohat haseen ho aur ap mukammal ho.Meri Allah sy dua h agr humein beti ki naimat sy nawazy tw hamari beti ap jesi ho.

“I’M A PROUD HUSBAND”. ”

In the final note of his detailed caption, he stated, “Chahy jisy durr sy dunia aj wo mery qareeb h!♥️, I’m completely yours, and you’re mine🥺♥️, My Wife♥️♥️♥️. I love it when someone says Momina Ka Hamza. I LOVE YOU MERI MIMI Finally I win in life….”