Hamza Shahbaz loses another vote as ECP de-notifies MPA Kashif Mehmood

LAHORE: Incumbent Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Hamza Shahbaz lost another vote after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Kashif Mehmood, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the ECP has de-notified PML-N MPA from Bahawalnagar – Kashif Mehmood – after the Supreme Court had dismissed his review petition in a fake degree case two days ago.

After the election commission’s move, the number of votes of Hamza Shahbaz in Punjab Assembly (PA) has now reduced to 178.

During the CM Punjab election, PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi secured 186 votes against 179 votes of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

However, PA Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari dismissed PML-Q’s 10 votes, citing a letter written by party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in which he had instructed them to vote for Hamza instead.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) today completed hearing into Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling in CM Punjab Election case. The reserved judgement will be announced at 5.45pm.

