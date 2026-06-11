In a major development in Hamza murder case in Karachi’s Orangi Town, wife of the deceased and a female cop Dua has confessed to her involvement in the crime and related family dispute during interrogation.

According to police investigation, the accused officer was recently arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her husband. Following her confession, law enforcement authorities conducted a raid in Liaquatabad to apprehend her former husband and co-accused, Fahad. However, the suspect reportedly fled the location after locking his apartment.

Investigating officers stated that evidence from the crime scene strongly suggests that the victim, Hamza, did not die by suicide. Instead, he was allegedly murdered, and an attempt was made to stage the incident as a suicide.

Police further revealed that Fahad had a prior altercation with Hamza outside his residence a few days before the incident, during which he allegedly issued death threats.

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According to investigators, the accused officer, Dua, joined the police department a few years ago. She was previously married to Fahad, with whom she has three children.

Hamza and Fahad were reportedly close friends in the past, and Hamza frequently visited Fahad’s home. After a dispute between Hamza and Fahad, Dua later married Hamza. However, tensions between the couple reportedly escalated after the second marriage.

Investigators allege that after her relationship with Hamza deteriorated, Dua re-established contact with her former husband Fahad. Together, they allegedly planned and executed a conspiracy to eliminate Hamza.