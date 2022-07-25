Hamza Shahbaz has no right to sit on Punjab CM’s seat: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Former planning minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has asserted that PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has no right to sit on Punjab chief minister’s (CM) seat, ARY News reported on Monday.

The former federal minister expressed his views while talking to journalists after the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the government petition seeking a full court bench to hear the Punjab CM election case.

Asad Umar pointed out that Hamza Shahbaz has no right to sit on the Punjab chief minister’s seat, and ‘it has been proved once again today’.

Read More: ‘SC to decide on authoritative power held by party chief or parliamentary party’

“PTI believes in the law and Constitution,” he said, adding: “We will not attack courts like PML-N if a verdict doesn’t side with us or resort to change benches of the Balochistan High Court.”

Asad Umar added that the court has given the government a third chance to present their arguments, which is a good thing, but it is also causing political turmoil.

“We thank the court to give them ample time to present logical arguments, but they failed to do so,” Umar said, adding: “Forming a full court bench is strictly the chief justice’s prerogative.”

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the government’s petition for formation of a full court bench to hear the case of the Punjab chief minister’s (CM) election.

In its order, the Supreme Court said that the lawyers presented their arguments on merits and formation of full court bench. “The legal question is whether the party head can give direction to its members,” it remarked.

“Deputy Speaker gave decision in favour of party head in July 22 ruling,” the apex court added. The court adjourned the hearing till 11pm tomorrow.

Comments