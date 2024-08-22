Hamza Sohail to make Netflix debut with a rom-com

Young showbiz heartthrob Hamza Sohail is all set to make his debut on the streaming giant Netflix, with his own scripted romantic comedy.

As reported exclusively by a local entertainment publication, young starlet Hamza Sohail, son of veteran actor-comedian Sohail Ahmed, has bagged his second OTT project after Zee5’s ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem’, and first for the leading streaming platform Netflix.

According to the details, the ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ actor will pen the script of the romantic comedy and will also lead the project, while more details about the female cast opposite him and the crew of the title, are yet to be unveiled.

The report also suggests that Netflix India’s original will go on the floors next year, and will be extensively shot in Canada.

Reacting to the exciting update, his fans and showbiz fellows extended their congratulations to Sohail and shared their anticipation for his international project.

On the acting front, Hamza Sohail was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, co-starring Iqra Aziz, helmed by debutant drama director Fajr Raza.