Hand grenade attack on former minister’s residence in Quetta

QUETTA: At least one injured in a Hand grenade attack on the residence of former provincial minister Asad Baloch in Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the hand grenade was hurled in the premises of the minister’s house.

However, it fell outside the boundary wall after hitting the fence, and as a result, one man got injured, police spokesperson added.

Earlier, at least three police personnel were injured in a Hand grenade attack on a police vehicle in Sachal area of Karachi.

As per details, the SSP said that a hand grenade cracker was allegedly hurled at a police vehicle in Sachal Karachi which left three police personnel injured, no loss of life has been reported so far.

In a separate incident, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP’s squad in Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad.

According to police officials, SSP Naseerabad Hussain Lehri was coming back from a routine patrol along with his squad when the hand grenade exploded but no one was injured.

The police, CTD, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area.