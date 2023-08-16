Hand Grenade attack on police vehicle in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three police personnel injured in a Hand grenade attack on a police vehicle in Sachal area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

As per details, the SSP said that a hand grenade cracker was allegedly hurled at a police vehicle in Sachal Karachi which left three police personnel injured, no loss of life has been reported so far.

In a separate incident, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP’s squad in Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad.

According to police officials, SSP Naseerabad Hussain Lehri was coming back from a routine patrol along with his squad when the hand grenade exploded but no one was injured.

The police, CTD, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area.

Earlier, two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in Garden area.

According to hospital sources, one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries at the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital. “Two cops are being treated for serious wounds,” they said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspector Saeed, and Gohar.

The police said that they have cordoned off the incident site and a bomb disposal squad has been summoned to ascertain how the grenade went off at the arms depot in the police headquarters.