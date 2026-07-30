At least 11 police officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Diyar Khan, were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Khazina Banda Checkpoint in Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police officials, security forces launched an immediate counter-operation following the attack. During the ensuing exchange of fire, eight militants were killed and six others were injured.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Habib confirmed that DSP Diyar Khan was among the 11 police personnel who lost their lives.

DPO Tariq Habib further stated that a total of 28 police officers were injured in the attack and subsequent clashes.

Among the injured were DSP Mujahid Hussain and 23 other personnel who sustained injuries during separate encounters or security operations, while five officers were wounded directly during the assault on the Khazina Banda Checkpoint.

Rescue teams and additional security personnel were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured officers were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment and further procedures. A search operation is currently under way in the area.

Read more: 6 civilians martyred, 13 injured as forces repel major attack in Hangu

Earlier, security forces thwarted a massive terror attack in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said .

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by more than 100 terrorists belonging to Fitna Al-Khawarij (FAK) in Hangu district, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the bravery of Hangu Police, CTD personnel, Frontier Corps (FC), and security forces for repelling the large-scale terrorist attack.

According to the Director Public Relations of KP Police, terrorists attempted to infiltrate the areas of Zargari, Shinawari, and Naryab in Hangu from the mountainous regions of Orakzai district after security forces launched an operation on Monday.