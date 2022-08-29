Hangu man donates amount reserved for son’s valima for flood victims

HANGU: Since the floods triggered in the country, people are generously donating to help the victims affected by floods and in one such move, a man in Hangu donated the amount reserved for his son’s valima for the flood victims, ARY News reported.

Suleman Qureshi donated Rs300,000 at the flood relief camp in Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help the masses facing the hazards of floods.

Qureshi said the valima ceremony of his son was due after three days but he deemed fit to donate the amount to the flood victims.

Read more: Pakistan Army establishes relief camps in Lahore division: ISPR

Pakistan Army has established 17 relief camps for flood affectees in Lahore Division, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the army’s public relation wing, Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers have established relief camps for the flood affectees at the 17 different points of Lahore division under the directions of Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

The relief camps have been established at Fortress Stadium, Saddar, Walton, Johar Town, Greater Iqbal Park, Badian Road, Defence Housing Society, Liberty, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Chunian.

Comments