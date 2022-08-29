Pakistan Army establishes relief camps in Lahore division: ISPR

People are donating food, medicines, clothes, potable drinking water, mosquito nets and other items to the flood-hit masses. The Inter-Services Public Relations has appealed masses to generously donate to the flood-hit victims.

Separately, Pakistan Army has established a flood relief donation account after government authorisation to help assist flood victims, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Sharing details of the account, the ISPR said title of Account is “Army Relief for Flood Affectees,” Askari Bank GHQ Branch and account Number is 00280100620583.

“Pakistan Army has so far established 212 relief collection centres nationwide including 81 in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan, and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” they said.