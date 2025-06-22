Hania Aamir appears in Sardaar Ji 3 trailer with Diljit, ending exit rumours

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has officially appeared in the trailer of the upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 starring Diljit Dosanjh, putting an end to weeks of speculation about her possible removal from the project.

On Sunday evening, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared the trailer on social media, confirming Hania Aamir’s role as the female lead.

The film is set to release on 27th June, but only overseas it will not be released in India due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Rumours had circulated that Hania Aamir might be replaced after the tragic Pahalgam attack on 22nd April.

The incident worsened relations between the two countries, sparking calls for a ban on Pakistani actors in Indian cinema.

Despite these calls, Hania Aamir remains in the film, alongside other Pakistani actors such as Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela.

The trailer’s release has confirmed their continued involvement, though the video is blocked for Indian viewers on YouTube. Indian users trying to view the trailer are met with the message: “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.”

Earlier this month, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny the film a release certificate due to the presence of Pakistani actors.

To avoid further controversy, the filmmakers have decided not to release Sardaar Ji 3 in Indian cinemas.

While the film’s teaser and songs are still available to Indian audiences online, the trailer, which features Hania Aamir, remains blocked.

In another development, Hania Aamir’s Instagram account has also been blocked in India, following the Pahalgam attack and her reported comments criticising India’s Operation Sindoor.

Her appearance in Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh has drawn both excitement and criticism online. As the situation between India and Pakistan remains delicate, her involvement in the film is expected to remain a topic of debate.