Hania Aamir fuels dating rumours with a mystery man

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir fuelled dating rumours with her latest post on Instagram, but who is the mystery man?

After her budding friendship with Indian rapper Badshah during a recent international trip, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor has now teased a mystery man in her life, via her latest Instagram post.

It all started when the celebrity turned to the Gram on Friday evening with the newest dump from the hills. The six-visuals gallery, with the location tag Murree Hills, features Aamir posing amidst the greenery and playing tennis, while a photo and a video also spot her with a mystery man, whose face is not present in the frame.

Moreover, it was the rather amusing caption on the post which further intrigued the curiosity of social users. It read, “See my mind is kinda hazy, tu katti dor, hai launda crazy, gumrah hun, teri ankhoon ka khumar.”

The post was liked by over 837,000 Instagrammers and counting, with millions of her fans on the social platforms left with just one question, ‘is Hania Aamir dating someone and who is the lucky guy?’

Some reports also suggest that instead of a relationship update, the photos are BTS from the music video of singer Haider Mustehsan, brother of Momina Mustehsan, featuring Aamir, which is currently being shot in Murree.

