Reham Khan gives marriage advice to Hania Aamir

British-Pakistani journalist and producer of Hania Aamir’s debut movie ‘Janaan’, Reham Khan shared a piece of marriage advice for the actor.

During a recent podcast interview, Reham Khan, who launched Hania Aamir’s film career with ARY Films ‘Janaan’, marking the on-screen debut of the then-teenager, clarified her previous advice for the actor where she suggested the latter focus on her career rather than thinking about marriage and relationship at this time.

Sticking by her previous words, Khan said, “Because I believe that a person should marry when they feel ‘I’ve arrived’ and ‘I need a companion now’.”

She continued, “Of course, a girl has her biological clock ticking during her 20s or 30s and also because of the restrictions that they have from their parents, girls often believe that they will get the desired freedom after marriage. However, on the contrary, this is not the case.”

“So one should never get married for the sake of it or due to societal pressure. But when they find the right person,” she stressed. “I believe that marriage should be a choice rather than a need.”

Khan shared that the same advice that she gave to the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor, she has the same for her own daughters as well.

“I’m not against the institution of marriage but I do believe that it is not for everyone,” she concluded.

